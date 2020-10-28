Wisconsin’s Hockey Team Rollerblades Around Campus In Their Uniforms

Wisconsin’s hockey team apparently loves to gear up and rollerblade around campus.

In a pair of videos posted by assistant coach Mark Osiecki, members of the team can be seen wearing their gear as they move around campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome videos below.

I’m not really sure what the point of these antics is, but I love it. It’s almost like it’s straight out of “D2: The Mighty Ducks.”

Why hit the ice when you can just round up the crew and rollerblade around town?

Imagine chilling in the sun, hitting the books, enjoying the weather, looking up and seeing half a dozen D1 hockey players rollerblading around in their uniforms.

If that wouldn’t be the strangest thing you saw all day, then I don’t know what would be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Men’s Hockey (@badgermhockey) on Oct 23, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

Having said all of that, if you’re going to spend your time like this, then you damn sure better win a bunch of games.

You can’t be rollerblading around campus and then get smoked on the ice. That’s a very tough look.

Just win, Badgers, win!