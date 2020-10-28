Editorial

Wisconsin Vs. Nebraska Officially Canceled Because Of Coronavirus, Game Won’t Be Rescheduled

Oct 23, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The Badgers announced late Wednesday morning that the game in Lincoln had been canceled because of coronavirus issues, including head coach Paul Chryst testing positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin has also halted all football activities for the next week, and the game won’t be rescheduled.

Well, there it is, folks. We heard whispers about this happening Tuesday, and it’s now a done deal. The Badgers aren’t traveling to Lincoln.

Not only is Wisconsin not playing Nebraska, but all football activities have been halted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on

I hoped like hell it wouldn’t come to this. Last night, I tweeted that we had to find a way to fix this situation.

Clearly, that’s not going to happen and the game is off. To say this is incredibly disappointing is definitely an understatement.

Let’s hope Wisconsin gets better soon. If not, we’re in big trouble of losing our season.