Wisconsin Vs. Nebraska Officially Canceled Because Of Coronavirus, Game Won’t Be Rescheduled

The Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The Badgers announced late Wednesday morning that the game in Lincoln had been canceled because of coronavirus issues, including head coach Paul Chryst testing positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin has also halted all football activities for the next week, and the game won’t be rescheduled.

Well, there it is, folks. We heard whispers about this happening Tuesday, and it’s now a done deal. The Badgers aren’t traveling to Lincoln.

Not only is Wisconsin not playing Nebraska, but all football activities have been halted.

I hoped like hell it wouldn’t come to this. Last night, I tweeted that we had to find a way to fix this situation.

Clearly, that’s not going to happen and the game is off. To say this is incredibly disappointing is definitely an understatement.

The Wisconsin/Nebraska game is likely going to be canceled because of coronavirus. It’s time for a gut check, America. We can hide in our basements forever, or we can accept the risks. I vote for the latter because being an American means something. https://t.co/ZFY67Z0Jvv — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 27, 2020

Let’s hope Wisconsin gets better soon. If not, we’re in big trouble of losing our season.