The World Series Gets Horrible TV Ratings For The Dodgers Winning The Championship

The Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series got pretty poor TV ratings Tuesday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the sixth and final game in the series against the Rays averaged 12.627 million viewers on Fox as the Dodgers won the title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it was the most watched game of the series, the ratings are still really weak for an event of this magnitude.

For comparison, the Nationals winning the title in 2019 in game seven had an average of more than 23 million viewers, according to SportsMediaWatch.com.

That’s not a big drop, my friends. That’s an absolutely gigantic drop for the MLB and Fox.

Why are ratings so bad for the MLB and other sports leagues? I honestly don’t know. I wish I could tell you, but I honestly don’t know what’s driving this.

Is it politics? That probably played a part more in the NBA than the MLB. Have people lost interest? That’s the real concern, and it’s probably too early to tell.

Either way, the MLB needs to figure things out quickly to make sure the ratings bounce back in 2021.