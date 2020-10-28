You’re Sure To Have A Successful Hunting Season With This Discounted Trail Camera

Let’s be real. Finding a quality trail camera that is reasonably priced can be exhausting. This year, you can easily track the wildlife lingering around your property with minimal disturbances before hunting season starts at a price that won’t break the bank. Introducing the TOGUARD WiFi Trail Camera!

Get the TOGUARD WiFi Camera by clicking here for just $74.98 after applying the free coupon, plus free shipping!

This waterproof trail camera features a 20 megapixel resolution so you can see the footage your camera has caught vividly. It tracks animals within a 120 degree detecting range so you’ll never miss a movement. Not only can you use this gadget during the day, but it is equipped with advanced infrared night vision technology that carefully tracks the motions and behaviors of animals at night. You won’t have to worry about the infrared technology producing light that will scare away the animals because the LED lights do not flash. Additionally, this camera also has a built-in WiFi connection. To see the pictures or videos it has captured, simply download the app called Hunting Cam Pro on your cellphone. It doesn’t get much easier than this!

For set-up, all you have to do is press the button on the bottom of the gadget to open the battery compartment. This camera may also be charged by solar power, however the solar panel is sold separately.

With an average rating of4.4 out of 5 stars, this product is sure to make your hunting season a success. Don’t just take it from us, listen to what other customers have to say about this camera:

“This my 5th wildlife camera and I have to say that this one doesn’t disappoint. I purchased it specifically for the WIFI capability which is a nice added bonus. It takes great videos and once you take the time to read the directions it is relatively easy to use.”

“I bought this camera to monitor activity in an outdoor sports club I own. I did some tests (watch video) and video image was crisp and fluid. Camera was correctly activated by a sheep, then a biker, then a truck in the background. I havent tried the wifi function yet but seems very practical and convenient. Overall very satisfied.”

So, what are you waiting for? Right now, you can get this product for only $74.98 when you apply the coupon (located under the listing price)!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.