8-Year-Old Girl Shot While Doing Homework Dies In Hospital

An 8-year-old girl who was shot last week while doing her homework died in the hospital Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said that Timya Andrews died at the Comer Children’s hospital in Chicago, where she was taken in critical condition after the October 22 shooting, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: At Least 4 Teens Among The 35 People Shot In Bloody Chicago Weekend That Left 6 Dead)

An 8-year-old girl who was shot by a stray bullet while she was doing homework in her living room last week has died, authorities say. Officials say the child was not the intended target, but an older male relative of the girl was shot days earlier. https://t.co/7WoaXABW4H — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 29, 2020

Timya was doing her homework on her living room floor when she was struck by a stray bullet, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said. Someone outside her home used an automatic weapon to fire 16 shots, one of which went through the wall of her home and hit Timya in the head.

“Our detectives are working hard on this case and we’ll use all the resources we have available to apprehend the individual(s) involved in this senseless shooting,” Rivera said according to the report.

Police currently have no suspects in custody, Rivera said Wednesday, and they are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction, according to the report. East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland announced Wednesday that he would match that reward.

ATF spokeswoman Kimberly Nerheim told the Associated Press that as of Wednesday, the ATF and the East Chicago police had not received any information about the shooting.

“The public’s assistance is imperative in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime,” said Kristin de Tineo, FBI Special Agent of the Chicago Field Division.