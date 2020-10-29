Andrew Cuomo Found Out State Trooper Was Dating His Daughter — So He Was Transferred To Canadian Border

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fired one of the state troopers assigned to his security detail after he found out the trooper was dating his daughter.

Trooper Dane Pfeiffer, 35, met Cuomo’s 25-year-old daughter Cara Kennedy-Cuomo through his job, according to The New York Post.

The pair reportedly began dating seven months ago after she moved into the governor‘s house due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Cuomolearned about the relationship shortly afterward, per the same report. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Admits She Asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo On A Date, He Never Got Back To Her)

Pfeiffer was removed from Cuomo’s security detail due to “the protocol of dignitary protection.”

The trooper then reportedly requested a “voluntary transfer” to Troop B in northeastern New York, where he originally began his career in 2015. The location is only 25 miles south of Canada, but more than 150 miles north of capital.

“He was transferred to keep him away from the daughter because the governor didn’t like whatever they were doing,” a source familiar with the situation told the Post.

“A state trooper assigned to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s security detail got hot and heavy with one of New York’s first daughters — and was soon transferred to a post near the Canadian border.” https://t.co/pzs7wytxYT — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 29, 2020

Despite the distance, the couple is reportedly still going strong, with Pfeiffer picking up Kennedy-Cuomo for dates, reportedly upsetting the governor.

However, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said Cuomo “had nothing to do with the transfer – it was requested by the trooper,” per the Post.

Back in April Cuomo dished out some parenting advice to any dads out there whose children were bringing home significant others, according to Today.

“Advice to fathers: the answer on what you think of the boyfriend is always, ‘I like the boyfriend.’ Always. Because there’s only two options. Either you like the boyfriend, in which case, you say, ‘I like the boyfriend.’ Or you don’t like the boyfriend. But you can never say you don’t like the boyfriend.”