Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Vs. Nebraska Being Canceled, Says The Team Will ‘Bounce Back’

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez wants fans to stick with the team through this tough time.

The Badgers had our game against Nebraska this Saturday called off because of coronavirus, and it's been a punch to the gut for everyone involved.

During a Wednesday appearance on BTN, Alvarez addressed the situation and said in part, “Just bear with this team, and we’re doing what’s best for them. Just know, they’ll bounce back and we’ll recover from this.”

“We’re doing what’s best for (our players). Just know that they’ll bounce back.” Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez expressed a message to fans following the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Nebraska. Full interview with @BTNDaveRevsine ➡️ https://t.co/SQpmumfodX pic.twitter.com/3AckZ3m6Aw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 28, 2020

To say this is a hard time would be an understatement. Saying this is a hard time doesn’t even begin to tell the full story.

This isn’t a tough time. It’s a brutal time for Wisconsin players, coaches and fans. We made it one game into the season before all hell broke loose.

Will we stick with the team through this horrible time? Of course we will. It’s not the players fault that the B1G and the university have mandated these procedures.

A total of six players and six coaches tested positive. If this was the SEC, you better believe the game against Nebraska would be happening.

Unfortunately, the B1G is putting on the kids gloves, and it’s screwing everyone.

BREAKING: The Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football game has officially been canceled. The game won’t be made up. It’s just done, and the Badgers are done with football for at least a week. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2020

We’ll bounce back. You best believe that. Betting against Wisconsin is a losing proposition. Let’s just hope this is all ironed out by next Saturday because canceling two games is going to mean our season is more or less over. That’s not a reality I’m ready to face.