Biden And Trump Set For Dueling Rallies In Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are set to travel to the battle ground state of Florida Thursday to hold rallies ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump will speak at a 1:30 p.m. “Make America Great Again” event in Tampa, while Biden will make a campaign stop in the same city around 6:30 p.m., according to Tampa Bay outlet WTSP. The location of Biden’s rally will be known only by supporters and members of the media, and the former vice president is set to greet voters in a drive-in style event, Bay News 9 reported.

Biden leads Trump 51% to 46% in the Sunshine State, according to a Marist College poll uploaded by FiveThirtyEight.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IN TAMPA: President @realDonaldTrump is set to speak at a “Make America Great Again” victory rally tomorrow. https://t.co/TQ2sr29FY2

(Photo: @AP)



Former president Barack Obama visited Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday to campaign for Biden, News 9 reported. The Democrat chastised Trump for complaining about a recent “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Makes WiFi Password ‘WhoBuiltTheCagesJoe?’ For Press At Latest Rally)



“Our current president, he whines that ‘60 Minutes’ is too tough,” Obama said, according to the local outlet. “You think he’s going to stand up to dictators? He thinks Lesley Stahl’s a bully. Just yesterday, he said (Vladimir) Putin of Russia, Xi (Jingping) of China, and Kim Jong Un of North Korea want him to win.”

