It’s A Great Time To Watch ‘Moneyball’ With Brad Pitt

It’s a great time to watch the hit sports movie “Moneyball” if you’ve never seen it before.

This past weekend, I found myself needing to throw something on TV Friday night after Wisconsin beat the living hell out of Illinois.

To my surprise, the baseball movie with Brad Pitt had been added to Netflix. Without any hesitation, I immediately fired it up.

“Moneyball” tells the incredible true story of Billy Beane’s analytical approach to building up the Oakland A’s.

I’m not even a big baseball guy, and I still view “Moneyball” as one of the best movies ever made. Notice what I said there.

I didn’t say “Moneyball” was one of the best sports movies ever made, which it obviously is. I said it’s one of the best movies ever made.

I saw “Moneyball” for the first time when I was in college with my roommates. I remember walking out of the theater in Madison, and just being blown away.

The acting was awesome, the entire story was fascinating and it had me hooked from the opening scene.

Also, it’s without a doubt one of Jonah Hill’s great performances in his insanely impressive career. Before “Moneyball,” Hill was known mostly as a funny guy who crushed it in comedies.

This baseball movie proved that he was way more versatile than people were giving him credit for.

So, if you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix, I can’t recommend “Moneyball” enough. From start to finish, it’ll have you hooked.

Trust me, you won’t regret watching it.