Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown ‘Looks Fantastic’ After Joining The Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is very impressed with Antonio Brown.

Brown recently signed with the Bucs on a one-year deal, and is eligible to play once his suspension ends following week eight. He’s only been with the team for a couple days, and he’s already making a positive impression. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WR Antonio Brown now has officially signed with the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2020

“He looks fantastic. I think we had really good conversations today, he and I…He looks in great shape. Yeah, ready to go next week,” Arians told the media Wednesday, according to ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Sep 22, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

It’s not a secret at all that I’ve been very critical of the Bucs signing Brown. I think the dude is a cancer to teams.

All you need to do is look at how his time has ended with every team he’s been on, and it’s clear as day that he can cause major issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Jul 31, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

Having said that, he’s also incredibly talented when he’s playing at the top of his game. That much is also not up for debate.

The Bucs are gambling that his upside outweighs the risks that come with him. It’s a massive bet to make, but the rewards could be huge if he manages to not cause problems while playing at a high level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Jul 28, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

We’ll see how he does starting week nine. He’s addition is certainly one of the biggest storylines in the NFL.