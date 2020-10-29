Miami Burglars Rob House And Get Away With Stolen Flash Grenades, Designer Clothes And Three Dogs

A residential home in Miami was burglarized by three individuals early Monday morning, according to the Miami Police Department.

The burglars reportedly stole three French bulldogs, designer clothes, guns and flashbang grenades — the combined worth of which is almost $90,000, per the Miami Herald. (RELATED: Hidden Camera Catches Colorado Man Abusing Roommate’s Dog)

We need assistance locating the below pictured dogs or any information that would lead us to the suspects who burglarized a home in the 4100 block of N.W. 10 Ave. on 10/26/20. If you know anything about this burglary or the the dogs, please call 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/U2L88vugTA — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 29, 2020

The incident took place at 3:18 a.m. in the 4100 block of Northwest 10th Avenue, and police were notified of the incident after the owner of the home received a notification from the alarm company on his phone with surveillance footage of masked individuals breaking in through the back door, according to the Miami Herald.

“To see the pictures of those beautiful dogs and not knowing where they are is a concern. We don’t know how they are being cared for or how they are and so we are hoping that if someone sees those dogs they will tell us where they are. We need to find them,” said Miami Police Department officer Mike Vega, according to the local CBS affiliate in Miami.