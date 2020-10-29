BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson Appears To Be The Real Deal

BYU has found themselves a star in quarterback Zach Wilson.

While I don't really watch much BYU football traditionally speaking, I have found myself captivated by Wilson.

He brings some serious Johnny Manziel vibes to the table, and I’m starting to believe this young man is the real deal.

Through 16 games, the junior dual-threat passer for the Cougars has a total of 22 touchdowns, a total of 2043 yards and just one interception.

The man is out there putting up video games stats for the 6-0 Cougars.

Now, the most obvious knock is that BYU isn’t playing elite competition. There’s no doubt at all that the criticism about the difficulty of BYU’s schedule is 100% legit.

There’s a big difference between throwing for 400 yards on Houston and then doing it against Ohio State or Wisconsin.

However, you still can’t deny that the young man is something special. His ability to move the ball, improvise, extend plays and just excite the fans really reminds me of Johnny Manziel’s Heisman run.

Will Wilson win the Heisman? Probably not because these gaudy stats are being put up against lower class competition.

It’s hard to vote for a guy lighting up teams that aren’t great over players like Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones.

Having said that, Wilson is so much damn fun to watch, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL whenever he decides to leave.