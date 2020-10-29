‘It’s Complicated’: NY Dem Congressional Candidate Jackie Gordon Does Not Deny She Was Relieved Of Duty While In Military

New York Democratic congressional candidate Jackie Gordon did not refute a Daily Caller report which included military records that show she was subject to two investigations during her time in the U.S. Army, resulting in two separate recommendations that she be relieved of command, one of which was acted upon in Afghanistan.

“Sometimes you do right by your soldiers and things still happen. It’s complicated. It was a complicated situation,” Gordon said when asked about the report in a local ABC 7 interview released Thursday.

The Caller published an article Oct. 19 after obtaining an unredacted Department of Defense document from a source with direct knowledge of an investigation into Gordon’s behavior as a lieutenant colonel from December 2011, as well as a redacted Department of Defense document, described as “interim findings,” that shows Gordon was again under investigation in Afghanistan and was subsequently relieved of duty.

WATCH:

NEW: Jackie Gordon (@VoteJackie4NY) finally responds to my reporting which says that she was relieved of command after multiple military investigations. She does not deny the reporting. Says it was a “complicated situation”… https://t.co/UEG3HOQfeo pic.twitter.com/wVNQgoz5jo — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 29, 2020

Gordon, who calls herself “a combat veteran,” heavily promotes her military record on her campaign website and in many of her campaign advertisements.

The ABC 7 interview Thursday was the first time she has been asked about the report in-person. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NY Dem Congressional Candidate Running As A Sterling Former Army Officer Was Actually Relieved Of Duty)