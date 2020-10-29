Lifelong Democratic Flint City Council Member Endorses Trump

A lifelong Democrat who serves as a council member in Flint City, Michigan on Wednesday endorsed President Donald Trump, gaining the attention of the president.

During a rally at Flint Bishop Airport, Flint City Council member Maurice Davis got to speak before Vice President Mike Pence, giving his full endorsement to Trump and criticizing the Democratic party, NBC 25 News reported. Davis said he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but says he will now vote for Trump.

“Right now the narrative has been spent, President Trump is full of hate. Let me tell you something, the Democrats are full of hate. I have been a democrat all my life, 64 years. The last four years I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year I decided to go with President Trump,” Davis said.

WATCH:

Flint City Council member and life long Democrat Maurice Davis says he is backing @realDonaldTrump . Read More: https://t.co/ehAFeCtNGv pic.twitter.com/r401LTrtK1 — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) October 28, 2020

“I am not a bootlicker, I am not an Uncle Tom,” Davis continued.

Trump tweeted out a video of Davis’s speech Thursday morning, saying “THANK YOU!” (RELATED: Ohio Democratic Legislator Endorses Trump, Thanks Him For ‘Ensuring The Success Of The Black Community’)

Pence also thanked Davis for the endorsement on stage, saying “Vice president of the City Council in Flint. Where are you, Maurice? Let’s hear it for Maurice. I’m partial to vice presidents. Thank you, Maurice.”

Pence continued: “And thank you all for being here today. And it really is amazing. It really is amazing to think about all that we’ve accomplished.”