Deshaun Watson Takes Kids On A Shopping Spree, Raises $100,000 For Charity

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson recently pulled off a classy move for a group of kids.

According to Ian Rapoport, Watson took four local kids on a shopping spree at Foot Locker after buying them Halloween costumes for children at the Pro Vision School. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport added that Watson’s charity has raised $100,000 this week.

A helpful way to spend a bye week: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson took 4 local kids to Foot Locker for a shopping spree after buying Halloween costumes for the kids of Pro Vision School on Monday. In all, his charity has raised $100K thanks to its work this week. pic.twitter.com/0DYPbza22x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

There’s no question at all that Watson is one of the classiest men in all of sports, and this is just the latest example of what kind of man he is.

If we’re going to knock and judge athletes when they do something stupid, then we also have to shine a light on when they do something great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on Sep 5, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

It really doesn’t get much better than this at all. While the money might not mean much to a guy like Watson, it’ll have a huge impact on these young children.

Believe it or not, there are actually people who struggle to buy simple things like shoes. Watson is making sure it’s not an issue for these four kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on Aug 24, 2020 at 5:55am PDT

Props to him for helping out the community that has helped make him a star.