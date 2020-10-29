Woman Standing Behind Trump At Rally Tears Up Pictures Of Pelosi, Schumer And Schiff

A woman sitting behind President Donald Trump during his Thursday afternoon rally in Tampa, Florida was seen on camera ripping up pictures of three prominent Democratic lawmakers.

As the president discussed the state of the national defense under his watch, calling it the “envy of every country,” a woman wearing a polka-dot sundress sitting behind Trump’s left could be seen interacting with a male attendee as they appeared to shuffle papers and get ready for the stunt.

She then stepped up, held up a picture of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dramatically ripped it in half. The woman followed that with similar treatment of pictures of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff.

WATCH:

Pelosi famously ripped up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech in dramatic fashion after he finished delivering it in February. Although she drew sharp criticism from Republicans, the House Speaker later defended her actions by insisting that Trump “shredded the truth.” (RELATED: Bret Baier: Twitter Censorship Of CBP Chief ‘Could Actually Move Some Votes’)

The president has been conducting multiple campaign rallies across key swing states as the race for the White House draws to a frenetic close. The race in Florida, a must-win state if Trump has any chance of a second term, is currently a close one, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading by a Real Clear Politics average of 1.6%.