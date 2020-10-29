Hackers Reportedly Stole $2.3 Million From Trump Reelection Effort In Wisconsin

Hackers allegedly stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party account used for President Donald Trump’s reelection effort, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Wisconsin’s Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt said he informed the FBI after he noticed suspicious activity on Oct. 22, according to the AP. He said the FBI is investigating the matter.

“There’s no doubt RPW is now at a disadvantage with that money being gone,” Hitt said, emphasizing the role money plays in decision-making this late in the election.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman says hackers stole $2.3 million from account dedicated to Trump reelection. https://t.co/5MwwE2zVkl — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2020

Hitt said hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors the party paid to send mail for Trump’s reelection campaign, the AP reported. Hackers allegedly altered invoices so the money would go to the hackers instead of the vendors upon payment, Hitt said.

Hitt believes the hack began as a phishing attempt, according to the report. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Website Hacked, Displayed Conspiracy That Trump Was ‘Involved’ In Origin Of COVID Pandemic)

Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman said it does not appear that there was a data breach, according to the report. Zimmerman said the money was stolen from the party’s federal account where amounts constantly fluctuate due to campaign needs.

Hitt told the AP he was unaware whether other state party accounts were hacked, but said they were warned at the Republican National convention to be weary of potential cyber attacks.

Trump won in Wisconsin by nearly 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state is again an important battleground in the 2020 race.