REPORT: Hollywood Producer David Guillod Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual Assault Yet Again

Hollywood producer David Guillod was reportedly arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault for the second time.

Guillod has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an “evening meeting” on Oct. 21, according to the New York Post. Guillod, who is responsible for producing movies such as “Atomic Blonde” and “Extraction,” was out on bond at the time of the alleged assault.

The producer is now being held at the Los Angeles Police Metropolitan Detention Center on $5 million bail, according to the outlet.

Guillod was previously accused of sexually assaulting four women in separate incidents occurring between 2012 and 2015 in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties, the outlet reported.

He was previously charged with drugging, kidnapping and raping four women back in June, as previously reported. (RELATED: Hollywood Producer David Guillod Charged With Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women)

Guillod could go to prison for up to 21 years if he is convicted on the 11 felony charges, according to the New York Post.

Guillod’s attorney confirmed his arrest to the Los Angeles Times, but did not provide any additional details.

These new sexual assault charges against Guillod come after he resigned as co-chief executive of Primary Wave Entertainment in 2017, following public rape accusations against him by actress Jessica Barth.