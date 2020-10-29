Ivanka Trump Says She Is ‘Unapologetically’ Pro-Life

Senior White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump said she is “unapologetically” pro-life in an interview Thursday — the first time she has ever said so, according to Real Clear Politics (RCP).

Trump discussed how her political beliefs have changed since her father, President Donald Trump, gained office. Born to wealth in New York City, Ivanka Trump said she held to run-of-the-mill Democratic ideas most of her life, views that she says have now changed dramatically.

“I respect all sides of a very personal and sensitive discussion,” Ivanka said of abortion. “but I am also a mother of three children, and parenthood affected me in a profound way in terms of how I think about these things. I am pro-life, and unapologetically so.”

Ivanka Trump has also had her own impact on the Trump administration, particularly in the area of criminal justice reform alongside her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. The pair battled against then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ tough-on-crime policies in the early days of the administration, eventually winning out with Trump’s signing of the First Step Act in 2018.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner posted on Instagram about voting for Trump by mail on Monday. (RELATED: Ivanka Makes Surprise Visit At Candy Factory In North Carolina)

Ivanka Trump has now become a staple on the campaign trail, visiting Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin within the last week.

We love you Pennsylvania!@realDonaldTrump is counting on The Keystone State to vote for #4MoreYears! Text VOTE to 88022#MAGA???????? pic.twitter.com/xM9qkmVuJk — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 28, 2020