Jack Nicklaus Says He Voted For Donald Trump, Encourages Others To As Well If They Don’t Want Country To ‘Evolve Into A Socialist America’

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Nicklaus released a statement late Wednesday night announcing that he voted for Trump in the election, and encouraged others to do the same if they were on the fence.

Not only did he encourage others to do the same, but said voting for Trump is the way to save America from socialism.

“But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him,” Nicklaus wrote in part.

You can read his full statement below.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, the legendary golfer is 80 years old, and he should be applauded for not hiding his opinions.

I’d say the exact same thing about anyone voicing their opinion for any politicians. In 2020, simply speaking up as a conservative is starting to become a thought crime.

Think I’m kidding? People are already chirping about this on Twitter. Yes, people are chirping about how “divisive” it is that an 80-year-old man endorsed Trump and voted for him.

Jack Nicklaus is 80 years old. This will be the most divisive thing he has ever done. https://t.co/KraL2UaHE3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2020

Didn’t Trump give huge tax cuts to people who own golf courses? That must be a pretty penny for you and him. Meanwhile millions of Americans are hungry. https://t.co/qLFoySibVb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 29, 2020

I just read this endorsement letter for @realDonaldTrump by @jacknicklaus. It is stunningly shameful & despicable. Jack brushes aside the bigotry of Trump and “looks past” the things he tweets. What a major disappointment. Nicklaus accepts his lies & immoral acts far too easily. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 29, 2020

