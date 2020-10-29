Editorial

Jack Nicklaus Says He Voted For Donald Trump, Encourages Others To As Well If They Don’t Want Country To ‘Evolve Into A Socialist America’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3.

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Nicklaus released a statement late Wednesday night announcing that he voted for Trump in the election, and encouraged others to do the same if they were on the fence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did he encourage others to do the same, but said voting for Trump is the way to save America from socialism.

“But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him,” Nicklaus wrote in part.

You can read his full statement below.

For those of you who don’t know, the legendary golfer is 80 years old, and he should be applauded for not hiding his opinions.

I’d say the exact same thing about anyone voicing their opinion for any politicians. In 2020, simply speaking up as a conservative is starting to become a thought crime.

Think I’m kidding? People are already chirping about this on Twitter. Yes, people are chirping about how “divisive” it is that an 80-year-old man endorsed Trump and voted for him.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Nicklaus voting for Trump and encouraging others to do the same.