When Will ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Be Released?

When will “Jack Ryan” season three start on Amazon?

Season one was released in August 2018 on Amazon and the second season arrived nearly a year ago in November 2019.

Now, it’s almost the end of October 2020, and there doesn’t seem to be any new episodes of the hit show with John Krasinski on the horizon. For obvious reasons, that’s a shade concerning.

So, I decided to do a little googling to try and find out when the new season arrives. Unfortunately, there’s next to no information out there.

There’s a shockingly limited amount of chatter on season three. Outside of the fact we know it’s coming, I can’t tell you much.

According to TheCinemaholic, production on season three just started this October! That means there’s zero chance we’re getting season three in 2020.

Not only are we not getting it in 2020, but there’s a very real chance that we might not get it in 2021 if things get derailed because of coronavirus.

To put it bluntly, we’re not anywhere near season three of “Jack Ryan” arriving. As brutal as that sounds, it’s just the truth.

Why is it always the best shows that we always have to wait so long for to return? It’s insanely frustrating. We’ve done this dance before with “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones.”

Now, it looks like you can add “Jack Ryan” to the list.

Hopefully, we get some more clarity in the near future because things aren’t looking great right now, and I damn sure don’t want to have to wait past 2021.