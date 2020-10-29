Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Admits To Bringing Young Women To The Billionaire

An alleged ex-girlfriend of the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein has confirmed that she was asked to bring young girls to him.

Rina Oh, 41, denied helping Epstein abuse young girls, but did confirm that she brought him three women, according to Tuesday’s episode of “BROKEN: Seeking Justice.” One was 17 at the time. Oh also admitted to taking outspoken Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre to buy a schoolgirl outfit.

The Ghislaine Maxwell deposition has been released. She talked under oath in 2016 in a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was procured by Maxwell and sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein as well as his friends, including Prince Andrew.

“I was just called and told, ‘Can you take Virginia shopping for a little schoolgirl outfit. You will know where to go — take her there,'” Oh recalled on the podcast.

“I wasn’t asking any questions,” she continued. “I just did as I was told. And you don’t ask questions … that’s rude.”

Taking Giuffre to shop didn’t concern Oh. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Reacts To Arrest Of Ghislaine Maxwell)

“17 to me is not a child,” she said on the podcast.

“Seventeen is a minor — 17 is not a child,” Oh added. “And 17 is of legal age in New York state … in most states, 17 is legal.”

Oh later admitted that she now realizes that Giuffre was “brought in to serve a purpose.”

“Like she was groomed to do this. At an early age,” she said. “He’s not the only one who was involved.”

Before his death in August of 2019, Epstein was charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.