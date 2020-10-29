With Just 5 Days Until The Election, Joe Biden’s 2020 Victory Odds Have Never Been Higher

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s odds of winning the presidency have reached their highest levels with just five days left until Election Day 2020.

At press time, the political analysis website FiveThirtyEight gave Biden an 89 percent chance of electoral college victory, up one percentage point from his previous high, recorded on October 27. FiveThirtyEight currently predicts Biden will earn 346 electoral college votes — compared to 192 for Trump — with key wins in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. (RELATED: Latest Poll Shows Biden Opening Gargantuan 17 Point Lead Over Trump In Wisconsin)

It should be noted that while then-candidate-and-now-President Donald Trump faced similar projections on Election Day 2016, FiveThirtyEight gave former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a significantly lower chance of victory than most other 2016 analyses, which ranged from 85 percent to upwards of 99 percent chance of victory on Election Day. FiveThirtyEight, however, only gave Clinton a 71 percent chance of victory.

Numerous gambling markets additionally show Biden with a clear electoral college advantage over Trump, albeit significantly smaller than FiveThirtyEight’s odds. US Bookies, an online odds aggregator, currently shows Biden’s chances of victory at 58.7 percent.

Biden has maintained a relatively constant lead both nationally and in most battlegrounds in recent weeks.