Report: Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Are Expecting Their First Child

Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner are reportedly expecting their first child together after tying the knot two years ago.

“Karlie [Kloss] is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source close to the 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model told PEOPLE magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Karlie Kloss And Josh Kushner Are Engaged)

“She will be the most amazing mother,” the source added. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Victoria’s Secret Angel Karlie Kloss Rocks Leather Skirt)

It comes after the couple recently celebrated their two year wedding anniversary this month, after getting married in October 2018 at an intimate gathering in upstate New York.

The supermodel and Kushner, an investor and business man, got engaged in the summer of 2018 with a source at the time sharing that Joshua proposed “during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York.”

“I love you more than I have words to express,” Kloss later captioned her post on Instagram, confirming the engagement. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Shortly after the news broke about the engagement, the lingerie model’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, who is married to Joshua’s brother, Jared, shared her happiness.

“So, so happy for you and Josh! ” Ivanka captioned her post. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family.”