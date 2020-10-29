Politics

‘He Will And Can Get It Done’: Rapper Lil Wayne Comes Out In Support Of President Trump

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
Rapper Lil Wayne announced his support for President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump@potus,” Wayne tweeted Thursday night. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says His Son Hunter Is ‘The Smartest Guy I Know’)

“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” the rapper continued. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The move comes only days before the 2020 presidential election on November 3.

Several other prominent American rappers have previously endorsed Trump for president, including Kanye West, 50 Cent, and Lil Pump, though 50 Cent apparently backtracked his endorsement on Oct. 24 and West announced his own presidential bid on July 4.

