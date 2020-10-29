Michael Bay’s COVID-Inspired Thriller ‘Songbird’ Trailer Shows World In Lockdown After 4 Years

Michael Bay’s COVID-inspired thriller “Songbird” trailer dropped Thursday and it shows the world after a pandemic has raged the world for four years.

In the clip shared by Variety magazine, we see the effects of a strain called COVID-23 which has forced the world to endure a lockdown for “213” weeks.(REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The movie takes place in 2024 and throughout the trailer we see such stars as K.J. Apa and Sofia Carson playing a couple who has to deal with living separately during the pandemic while living under martial law, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Report: Warner Bros Looking At Skipping Theaters For ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Going Straight To Streaming)

At one point in the clip, we see Apa’s character tell authorities that he’s immune as he held up his wrist showing some kind of band to prove his point while Carson remains hidden in her apartment before she’s forced to evacuate her place after one of her neighbor’s comes down with the virus.

“It’s a dystopian, scary world, but it’s a romantic movie about two people who want to be together, but they can’t,” director Adam Mason told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ but they’re separated by her front door and by the virus.”

“In 2022 a pandemic ravages the world and its cities,” a description on IMDb read. “Centering on a handful of people as they navigate the obstacles currently hindering society: disease, martial law, quarantine, and vigilantes.”