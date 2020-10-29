Michael Jordan Says ‘It’s An Unfair Choice’ To Compare Players From Different Eras

Michael Jordan thinks it’s a waste of time to compare players from different eras.

Jordan, who is seen by many as the greatest NBA player ever, is often compared to LeBron James in the debate about who is truly the GOAT.

As for the six-time NBA champion’s opinion, it sounds like he thinks it’s more or less a waste of time to compare players from different eras.

During an interview with Cigar Aficionado, Jordan said “it’s an unfair choice” to compare players in sports to guys who played long before them or long after them.

You can listen to him break it down below.

You know what I think about these comments from Michael Jordan? I think he’s 100% correct. In fact, I’m not sure how much more correct he could be.

Comparing players from different eras as if there’s any chance they’re equals is incredibly foolish and it’s incredibly unfair.

Here’s the reality of the situation, LeBron James would have averaged more than 40 points per game if he played in the Michael Jordan era.

Jordan played against guys who couldn’t make NBA rosters right now. The league is more talented than ever, and LeBron torches it.

Now, take 40 pounds off his defenders in 1990. What do you think he would do to people a fraction of his size? It’s okay to admit it.

Now, does that diminish Jordan’s six rings with the Chicago Bulls? Of course not. The man made basketball a global sport.

He deserves all the credit in the world for that, and he deserves his place in the top two of the conversation of the greatest basketball player ever.

You know what’s even a more absurd comparison? When people try to compare modern day football players to players from 30 or more years ago. My friends, Alabama would dust an NFL team from 1980.

The top high school football team in America right now would bulldoze the 1960 national champions. Athletes right now are bigger, stronger and faster than they’ve ever been.

There’s no comparison to be made in terms of talent. Just focus on the accomplishments.