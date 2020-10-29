Michael Moore said “don’t believe” polls ahead of the 2020 election because the vote for President Donald Trump is “always being undercounted.”

“It’s awful news that [Joe] Biden is ahead by 7 points in Michigan and I have to fight against this constantly,” the 66-year-old filmmaker shared during his appearance Thursday on The Hills’ “Rising w/ Krystal and Saagar.” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

Moore explained several months ago the poll in Michigan showed the Democratic presidential nominee was ahead of Trump by 16 points and how the president has since cut that lead in half.

WATCH:

Michael Moore: “Don’t believe these polls… The Trump vote is always being undercounted.” pic.twitter.com/XoqNybRjUr — The Hill (@thehill) October 29, 2020

“Trump has tightened virtually every one of these swing states to the point where this morning it’s..that Biden’s 5 points ahead in Wisconsin. He’s maybe three points ahead in Florida, two points ahead in Arizona.” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘Trump–You Know Exactly What You’re Doing’ With Anti-Media Rhetoric)

Moore continued, “Listen, don’t believe these polls, first of all. And second of all, the Trump vote is always being undercounted. Pollsters when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter is very suspicious of the deep state calling them and asking them who they are voting for.”

The documentary filmmaker went on to explain that it is not an accurate count and his plan is to cut, in his mind, whatever they are saying about the Biden lead in half.

“And now you are within the four point margin of error,” Moore shared. “That’s how close this is.”

“People keep asking me ‘what do you think’s gonna happen,'” he added. “Because in 2016…four months, five months before the election, I said that Trump’s going to win and he’s going to win by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.”

Moore continued,”But I wake up every morning with the assumption that Trump believes he’s going to win and that’s good enough for me. If he thinks he’s going to win, then I think he’s going to win.”

The clip concluded with the filmmaker sharing that the president is an “evil genius” and “smarter than all of us.”

“To win the White House by losing the election, that’s genius,” Moore added. “He’s already done it. He’s already fooled everybody and everybody must act right now as if this could happen again. And if it does happen again, game over.”