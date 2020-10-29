Ohio State Drops Electric Hype Video For The Penn State Game

Ohio State released an awesome hype video Thursday for the Penn State game this weekend.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will play each other Saturday in the most highly-anticipated game of the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s a battle between two traditional powers, and millions of fans around the country are pumped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:20am PDT

Judging from the video released by Ohio State, the Buckeyes will be ready to roll. Give it a watch below. It’s awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 29, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

I really hope this game is close. I really do. As a man without a dog in the fight, I just want this to be a brutal slugfest.

That’d be a hell of a lot more fun than OSU just blowing the Nittany Lions out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Oct 26, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

Having said that, I don’t expect this game to be very close by the time the fourth quarter arrives. I think the Buckeyes behind Justin Fields‘ arm and legs are going to roll through Happy Valley.

Without fans to turn the stadium into hell for OSU on offense, Fields and company are going to be cooking.

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ABC. It should be a fun one.