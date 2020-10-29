REPORT: Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With Additional Sex Crime Charges

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office reportedly brought additional sexual assault charges against porn star Ron Jeremy stemming from alleged incidents with six women.

Jeremy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count each of sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, according to Page Six.

Jeremy was originally accused of accused of forcibly raping three woman and sexually assaulting another between the years of 2014 and 2019 back in June. He was also charged with forcible oral copulation and sexual battery at the time.

The porn star maintained his innocence at the time of the charges.

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020

“I am innocent of all charges!” he wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court. Thank you to everyone for the support.”

Jeremy was charged with 20 additional counts of sex crimes at the end of August. (RELATED: Former Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With 20 Additional Sexual Assault Charges)

The charges included “six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two count of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.”

Jeremy has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations in the past. In 2017, porn star Ginger Banks released a video alleging sexual misconduct from Jeremy.