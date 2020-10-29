Editorial

REPORT: Christian McCaffrey Is Unlikely To Play Thursday Night Against The Falcons

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey isn’t expected to be on the field Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Tom Pelissero, the incredible running back “isn’t expected to be activated from injured reserve” against Atlanta. He’s been dealing with an ankle issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is really bad news for the Panthers, and it’s great news for the Falcons. McCaffrey isn’t just the best player on Carolina.

The entire offense is designed around him. He’s the motor that makes the entire thing run, and now he won’t be out there.

That means Teddy Bridgewater and company will have to find other ways to move the ball.

 

Also, this means there’s really no excuse for Atlanta to not win this game. Carolina simply isn’t a great team when McCaffrey is off of the field.

If they can’t get a win against the Panthers with McCaffrey sidelined, then I’m not sure who they can beat, especially after already blowing a game to the Lions in spectacular fashion.

 

You can catch the game on Fox at 8:20 EST.