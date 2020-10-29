REPORT: Christian McCaffrey Is Unlikely To Play Thursday Night Against The Falcons

Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey isn’t expected to be on the field Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Tom Pelissero, the incredible running back “isn’t expected to be activated from injured reserve” against Atlanta. He’s been dealing with an ankle issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) isn’t expected to be activated from injured reserve for tonight’s game against the #Falcons, per sources. He returned to practice Tuesday and Carolina hasn’t formally ruled him out. But it was a long shot all week and remains that way. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

This is really bad news for the Panthers, and it’s great news for the Falcons. McCaffrey isn’t just the best player on Carolina.

The entire offense is designed around him. He’s the motor that makes the entire thing run, and now he won’t be out there.

That means Teddy Bridgewater and company will have to find other ways to move the ball.

Also, this means there’s really no excuse for Atlanta to not win this game. Carolina simply isn’t a great team when McCaffrey is off of the field.

If they can’t get a win against the Panthers with McCaffrey sidelined, then I’m not sure who they can beat, especially after already blowing a game to the Lions in spectacular fashion.

You can catch the game on Fox at 8:20 EST.