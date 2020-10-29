REPORT: Gardner Minshew Has A Fractured Thumb, Might Not Be Able To Play Against The Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is reportedly dealing with a hand injury.

According to ESPN, the young NFL passer “has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Oct 20, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

The injuries were discovered after the loss to the Chargers this past Sunday, but are believed to have been there as early as October 11.

Now, it’s not known if Minshew will be able to play against the Texans November 8. If the former Washington State star can’t go, then Mike Glennon will take over as the team’s quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Aug 30, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

This isn’t good at all. This isn’t good at all for the Jaguars, Minshew and fans of the team. We’re talking about one of the most electric passers in the league having to miss a game.

Minshew isn’t just any regular quarterback. He set the league on fire with Minshew Mania.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Oct 18, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT

Now, the Jaguars are off to a terrible start and the face of the franchise might be out with a substantial thumb injury.

If that’s not a terrible development, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Oct 4, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

Get better soon, Minshew. Bros around America are counting on him!