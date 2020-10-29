REPORT: Nebraska Tries Play Chattanooga Saturday, The Big 10 Denies The Request

UPDATE: Adam Rittenberg has reported that the Big 10 has denied the request.

The #B1G has denied #Nebraska’s attempt to replace its canceled game against #Wisconsin with FCS Chattanooga, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. Chattanooga had already tested staff and players Wednesday and came back negative. But the game will not happen. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 29, 2020

Nebraska is reportedly nearing a deal to play a football game against Chattanooga this Saturday.

According to the Times Free Press, the Cornhuskers are in the process of hammering out an agreement to play the Mocs after Wisconsin canceled because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chattanooga would reportedly be paid somewhere in the ballpark of $250,000 for the game. The Cornhuskers are waiting on the Big 10 to sign off on it.

Chattanooga Times Press reporting that #Nebraska close to finalizing a game with Chattanooga for Saturday. Would be first non-con game for a Big Ten team following cancellation of Wisconsin game: https://t.co/axhKQlxg4g — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 29, 2020

As much as I love the good people of Nebraska and want them to have as much football as possible, the Big 10 can’t allow this game to take place.

That’s a tough thing to hear for the great people in Lincoln, but it’s true. This game can’t be played.

It is played, then what the hell is stopping any other team in the B1G from scheduling any game they want if issues arise with an opponent?

That’s simply a precedent that can’t be allowed to be set.

This stance has nothing to really do with Nebraska. While I hate the Cornhuskers, I love their fans. This has everything to do with not allowing this to become a trend. The B1G needs to squash this immediately.