Save On Discounted Chromebooks From Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and More

From virtual meetings and online classes to shopping and banking — is there anything you don’t do digitally these days? If you want to optimize the many tasks you do online, a new Chromebook is definitely worth looking into. And lucky for you, there are some fantastic devices by Dell, Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Samsung, and Acer — both new and expertly refurbished — at low prices you just can’t ignore.
Acer
Acer Chromebook 13″ CB5-311, 4GB RAM 32GB – White (Refurbished) – $229
- Color: white
- 13.3-inch HD screen
- 14-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Grade “B” refurbished
- NVIDIA Tegra K1 Chip
Acer C720P-2625 11″ Chromebook, 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B) – $179.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Grade “B” refurbished
ASUS
ASUS C200MA-EDU 11″ Chromebook, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Certified “Renewed” after undergoing quality control testing
ASUS C200MA-EDU 11″ Chromebook, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B) – $179.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
Dell
Dell 3120 11″ ChromeBook , 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
Dell Chromebook CB1C13 11″ Laptop, 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Passed rigorous testing and deemed “like new”
Dell 3120 11″ Chromebook , 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B) – $179.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Refurbished with minor signs of wear
Dell CB1C13 11″ Chromebook, 1.40GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Fully updated and deemed “like new”
Dell 3120 11″ Chromebook, 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
HP
HP Chromebook V2W30UT 11″ Laptop, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
HP V2W29UT 11″ Chromebook, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome, 11″ Screen (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchscreen
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
HP V2W29UT 11″ Chromebook, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B) – $179.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchscreen
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
Lenovo
Lenovo N21 11″ Chromebook, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B) – $179.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchscreen
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
Lenovo Chromebook N21 11″ Laptop, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchscreen
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
Lenovo Chromebook 11E 11″ Laptop, 1.4GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchscreen
- Fully updated after diagnostic testing
Lenovo Chromebook N22 11.6″ 4GB – Black (Refurbished, Fair Condition) – $295
- Color: black
- 720p HD web camera
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
- 2016 model
- “Fair” condition, fully tested to function at 100%
Lenovo n22 11″ Chromebook, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Certified “Renewed” by the #1 Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher in the United States
Lenovo n22 11″ Chromebook, 2.16GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Refurbished Grade B) – $179.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
LENOVO N23 11″ Chromebook, 1.6GHz Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Refurbished under quality control testing
Samsung
Samsung XE500C21-AZ2US 12″ Chromebook, 1.66GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome, (Grade B) – $179.99
- Color: black
- 12-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Built-in Bluetooth
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
Samsung XE303C12 11″ Chromebook, 1.7GHz Intel Celeron, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Grade B) – $179.99
- Color: black
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Professionally refurbished with signs of wear
Samsung XE303C12-A01US 11″ Chromebook, 1.7GHz Samsung Exynos, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Chrome (Renewed) – $214.99
- Color: silver
- 11-inch screen
- Integrated touchpad
- Refurbished under Microsoft authorization
- Newly installed digital product key for Windows 10
Prices subject to change.
