Space Force General Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to a United States Space Force statement.

Thompson tested positive after finding out he had been in contact with someone in his family who had tested positive for the virus, according to the statement. He received the results on Wednesday, the same day he took the test. (RELATED: Trump Founds First New Military Service In 70 Years With Space Force)

“In accordance with established COVID policies, General Thompson is self-quarantining and working remotely from home,” the statement said.

Gen. David Thompson, the Space Force’s vice chief of space operations, is self-quarantining and working from home after testing positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed tonight https://t.co/WcZWOBY8OW — Axios (@axios) October 29, 2020

The Space Force “organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space,” according to the Space Force website. The military branch, which is part of the Air Force, was established in December 2019 and is under the general supervision of the Secretary of the Air Force, who reports to the Secretary of Defense.

Contact tracing was used Wednesday night to find out if other military leaders possibly had contracted COVID-19, an Air Force spokesperson said, according to Politico.

In the past 24 hours, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. received negative COVID-19 results, the spokesperson also said, according to Politico.

“The Department of the Air Force continues to follow established DoD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policies and guidelines for COVID,” the Space Force statement said.

“Measures include temperature testing, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible, and contact tracing and quarantining, if needed.”

The Air Force has had more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths total among personnel as of Tuesday afternoon, according to their website update.

“The U.S. Space Force remains operationally ready to answer the Nation’s call,” the statement said.

