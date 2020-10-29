The SEC Championship Game Moves To Primetime December 19

The SEC football championship is moving to primetime this season.

The SEC announced Thursday afternoon that the major college football game was moving to an 8:00 EST kick. Normally, the SEC title game starts in the late afternoon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game is scheduled to happen December 19 in Atlanta.

NEWS-KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCEMENT: @SEC Football Championship Game on Dec. 19 will kick off at 8 pm ET. The game will be played in Atlanta’s @MBStadium and will be televised by @CBSSports. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 29, 2020

Okay, I’m very split on this decision. Part of me loves it. College football games automatically become better when they’re night games.

That’s just a fact. It’s science. Once the sun goes down, college football games become way cooler and the stakes are automatically raised.

I watched BYU play a bad Navy team this year, and I was hooked in part because it was a night game. Now, apply that logic to the SEC title game where teams are fighting for playoff spots.

Here’s the reason I don’t love it, and it’s simple. The Big 10 title game is also a primetime game. How the hell am I supposed to watch both games at the same time?

Yes, I have multiple televisions in my living room, and I can put them on at the same time. However, that’s not what I want to do.

I want to commit my complete and total focus to one game at a time. Seeing as how I highly-doubt that the B1G will move back to the afternoon, I’ll now be forced to split my focus. I don’t really love that at all.

Still, a nighttime SEC title game should be a hell of a lot of fun.