The SEC Championship Game Moves To Primetime December 19

Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban patrols the sideline during the second half of Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The SEC football championship is moving to primetime this season.

The SEC announced Thursday afternoon that the major college football game was moving to an 8:00 EST kick. Normally, the SEC title game starts in the late afternoon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game is scheduled to happen December 19 in Atlanta.

Okay, I’m very split on this decision. Part of me loves it. College football games automatically become better when they’re night games.

That’s just a fact. It’s science. Once the sun goes down, college football games become way cooler and the stakes are automatically raised.

I watched BYU play a bad Navy team this year, and I was hooked in part because it was a night game. Now, apply that logic to the SEC title game where teams are fighting for playoff spots.

Here’s the reason I don’t love it, and it’s simple. The Big 10 title game is also a primetime game. How the hell am I supposed to watch both games at the same time?

Yes, I have multiple televisions in my living room, and I can put them on at the same time. However, that’s not what I want to do.

I want to commit my complete and total focus to one game at a time. Seeing as how I highly-doubt that the B1G will move back to the afternoon, I’ll now be forced to split my focus. I don’t really love that at all.

Still, a nighttime SEC title game should be a hell of a lot of fun.