Turn Grilling Into A Year-Round Activity With This Portable Grill, Now 15% Off

As the warm weather fades away, finding a reason to grill can be hard. Let’s face it, standing out in the cold weather to cook the perfect steak is something many people aren’t willing to do. Fortunately, this doesn’t have to be the norm. Right now, you can get the Techwood Electric BBQ Portable Indoor/Outdoor Grill for just $80.65!

Get your own Techwood Electric BBQ Grill for only $80.65 by clicking here, plus free shipping!

The Techwood Electric 14″ BBQ Grill‘s relatively small size makes it a perfect fit for any apartment or patio. Don’t let its size deceive you, as it can cook up to 15 servings of food at once. Whether you’re cooking dinner for guests or for family, this grill can cook it all in one shot.

We all know that temperature is the key to cooking the perfect meal. With that being said, this product comes with an adjustable temperature control that makes it easy to set the temperature that is best for what you’re cooking. Additionally, the built-in venting system effectively dissipates heat to keep your food tender.

One of the best features of this product is that its cast iron cooking grates are coated with porcelain to ensure swift clean-up. If you’ve ever spent time cleaning a traditional outdoor grill, you know the struggle of trying to get all of the leftover grease and food off of the grates. It’s unpleasant to say the least! With this grill, that hassle is eliminated.

Almost 200 people around the world have given this product a 5 star review. With an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars from all customers, it’s safe to say you’ll be highly pleased with your new purchase. Listen to what some customers have said about this grill:

“Fairly easy to put together. This electric grill is the perfect size for an apartment balcony and a smallish deck. The grill boasts a good size grilling surface, a tight fitting lid, adjustable vent holes in lid and on bottom of grill. The grill arrived in excellent condition having been packaged beautifully. I plugged it in to test it out and it heated up perfectly. The food was amazing that we grilled. I would recommend this product.”

“Easy to use. Plug in the power directly. And you can also adjust the size of your own fire. Now I want to eat a barbecue and turn it on at any time. No more roasting charcoal. And it’s easy to clean.”

Don’t wait until this deal is over! Get your very own Techwood Electric 14″ BBQ Grill for 15% off the original price today!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.