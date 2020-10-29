Twitter Suspends CBP Chief For Tweeting About The Wall Keeping America Safe Against Criminals

Twitter suspended Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan after he tweeted about the border wall protecting America, The Federalist first reported.

The tweet in question noted that “every mile” of the border wall “helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators, and drugs from entering” America. It included a short video showing the wall being built. (RELATED: ‘It Used To Be A High Traffic Smuggle Area’: Border Patrol Chief Describes How Floating Fence Has Improved Safety At US-Mexico Border)

“It’s a fact, walls work,” Morgan added in the tweet.

Twitter justified its reason for the suspension by pointing to one of its policies: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” Twitter wrote in an email, according to The Federalist.

Crazy. Twitter suspended the CBP border chief for this tweet. https://t.co/SM6LWFKIZJ pic.twitter.com/EWdGIw3sY7 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) October 29, 2020

It is unclear why this particular tweet was flagged by Twitter, a s it does not specify “race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Morgan has previously tweeted about the wall “keeping America safe” – those tweets, The Federalist noted, were not flagged by Twitter. Morgan said this particular tweet was “just a fact” in a statement to the media organization.

“If you look at the tweet in question again, every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact,” Morgan told The Federalist. “I’m sure somebody on that Twitter team has heard that everyone that illegally enters are just good people looking for a better way of life.”

“The American people ultimately don’t get to hear the truth because someone at Twitter, based on their own ideology, pushed a button to prevent the truth from coming out,” he added.

The tweet coincided with the completion of 400-miles of wall construction, which federal officers dubbed historic on Thursday, according to ABC13. Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf also tweeted about the wall, calling out those who “said it couldn’t be done.”

