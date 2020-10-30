Man Accused Of Ramming Woman With His Truck, Raping Her And Burying Body Pleads Not Guilty

A 28-year-old Arkansas man pleaded not guilty Thursday for the alleged murder, rape and kidnapping of jogger Sydney Sutherland, 25, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Police used location tracking app Life360 to find Sutherland’s iPhone about 1.3 miles from her home on Aug. 20, the day after she went missing, according to ABC 7. The Arkansas state police interviewed Quake Lewellyn, a farmer, after witnesses said they saw a pickup truck nearby where Sutherland used her phone on Aug. 19, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Police used Lewellyn’s iPhone to find he was located 2.36 miles northwest of Sutherland’s iPhone. They found blood in the cracks of his GMC Sierra truck and Sutherland’s body buried in a grave in that same location. ( RELATED: Man In Devil Mask Reportedly Stabs Two Women To Death, Wears Their Remains ).

Lewellyn admitted he ran over Sutherland with his pickup, drove her to a field, raped her on his truck and used a shovel to bury her, according to the outlet. Police learned he attended the same grade school of 50 people and had recently unfriended Lewellyn on Facebook, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Police then arrested him, authorities said in an affidavit.

Arkansas runners honored Sutherland, who was a nurse, in August by posting #FinishSydneysRun on social media.

Lewellyn is schedued to appear in court Feb. 16, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.