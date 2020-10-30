Bobby Orr Endorses President Donald Trump: ‘It’s About Policies’

NHL legend Bobby Orr endorsed President Donald Trump days before the 2020 election.

Orr took out an ad Friday in New Hampshire’s local paper Union Leader, according to the Boston Globe.

“This much I know,” Orr wrote in the ad, the outlet noted. “Our current president has had to operate under extremely difficult conditions over the past several years. In addition, no leader anywhere signed up with the idea that dealing with a worldwide pandemic would be part of their mandate. The attacks on our President have been unrelenting since the day he took office. Despite that, President Trump has delivered for all the American people, regardless of race, gender, or station in life.”

“That’s the kind of teammate I want,” he added. (RELATED: Jack Nicklaus Says He Voted For Donald Trump, Encourages Others To Vote For Him)

Orr, who played for the Boston Bruins, noted that Trump does have a history of bad tweeting or not saying the right things, but he encouraged people to pay attention to the policies.

“Perhaps you do not like his tweets or how the President says things sometimes, and that is your right. But remember this is not a personality contest; it’s about policies and the people those policies assist,” Orr said.

“I have never done anything like this before, but I am greatly concerned for the country in which I have raised my family – a country I have grown to love deeply,” he added. “I want my grandchildren to know the America I know, a place of patriotism and opportunity.”

Orr’s ad also featured a photo of the former NHL player and his wife posing with Trump. Although Orr did endorse Trump, he is a citizen of Canada.