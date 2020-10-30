‘There’s Significantly More Behind The Barrier:’ Border Patrol Team Gives Tour Of Base Camp And Explains The Biggest Benefit Of The Wall

The Daily Caller’s video team met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the U.S.-Mexico border for a tour of the patrol’s remote base camp.

The agents explained to the Daily Caller how the most overlooked feature of the border wall is the new communications technologies that allow for better correspondence and lets agents know when there are people who need rescued in the unforgiving desert where signal is shoddy.

The remote base makes response times a lot faster, and new technology aids with security efforts. (RELATED: ‘It Used To Be A High Traffic Smuggle Area’: Border Patrol Chief Describes How Floating Fence Has Improved Safety At US-Mexico Border)

“We keep talking about a border wall, but it’s a border wall system,” one agent says. “It’s also giving us technology now anywhere the wall is going in. It’s giving us the ability to communicate and send signals back to command centers to work much more effectively. It’s not just the barrier, there’s significantly more behind the barrier.”

During the tour of the base camp, agents describe the sensor system in the wall that notifies them if anyone approaches the wall or tampers with it. They also describe what drug smuggling activity used to look like, and how it’s changed.

“The wall works,” the patrol team says.

