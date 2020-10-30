Brett Favre Endorses President Donald Trump, Says His ‘Vote Is For What Makes This Country Great’

NFL legend Brett Favre has endorsed President Donald Trump for four more years.

The Super Bowl champion and retired Green Bay Packers gunslinger tweeted his endorsement for Trump Friday morning and wrote, “My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️???????? — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

It’s not a surprise at all that Brett Favre has chosen to endorse Donald Trump over Democrat challenger Joe Biden. In fact, it would have been shocking if he had endorsed Biden.

Favre has openly lamented how political sports have become and has spent his free time golfing with President Trump.

Pres. Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre today. ????: @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/AdZbuQ3oE9 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 25, 2020

For those keeping count at home, the celebrity endorsements have been rolling in for President Trump the past few days.

He’s been endorsed by Jack Nicklaus, Jay Cutler, Lil Wayne and others.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

On a personal note, Brett Favre is one of the guys I’ve always dreamed about drinking a beer with and just talking about life. I’d love to hear his thoughts on politics.

Also, keep your eyes peeled for the blowback on this endorsement on social media. You know it’s coming.