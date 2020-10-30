Cam Newton Says ‘Losing Is Not Acceptable’ For The New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton recently had a blunt comment about the team getting off to a slow start.

The Patriots are currently 2-4, and their only wins are against the Dolphins and Raiders. Currently, the team has lost three straight, and the man running the offense is very aware that losing is not going to be tolerated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room, in this county, in this state. So, Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That’s what I’ve learned,” Newton said in a video tweeted by the team Thursday.

You can watch his comments below.

I respect Newton attacking this situation directly. A lot of athletes love to make excuses as soon as things don’t go well.

There’s always someone to blame or they just refuse to address it with the media. For some reason, we allow athletes to get away with losing way more than we should.

Newton addressed being 2-4 as bluntly as possible and made it clear it’s not acceptable.

He’s also 100% correct. Belichick has won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and fans of the organization expect a certain level of success.

They might not have to win the Super Bowl every year, but fans certainly expect them to compete for it. Losing will never be tolerated once you’ve won six championships. There’s no going backwards.

Props to Newton for not backing down from the challenge ahead. There’s still enough time to save the season. Now, he needs to go out there and get it done.