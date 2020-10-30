‘You Would Need A Blue Wave’: Chris Wallace Is Less Certain Than Pollsters That Democrats Can Take The Senate

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said that Democrats “would need a blue wave” in order to retake the U.S. Senate.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 seat majority, meaning a net loss of only three seats plus a win by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would ensure Democratic control.

Tight races in North Carolina, Iowa, Maine and Arizona could ultimately decide who controls the gavel for the next two years, all of which Wallace called “really close races” during a Friday appearance with “America’s Newsroom” anchor Sandra Smith.

“You would need a blue wave,” he said. “You would need all of the races that are too close to call right now going Democratic for them to take control of the Senate. That could happen. It has happened in some presidential elections. But it’s certainly no sure thing.”

After Smith brought up the fact that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the likelihood a “50/50 proposition,” Wallace agreed.

“I think 50/50 is a pretty honest description of the odds at this point,” he said. “Which means there’s as good a chance that the Democrats are going to take control of the Senate as that the Republicans will maintain control.”

The Fox News anchor referred to the 23 seats Republicans are defending versus only 12 for Democrats, a result of “a big Republican year” in 2014.

“Now all those senators are up and in a lot of them in swing states,” he concluded, adding that Democrats “are playing offense” and Republicans “are playing defense” this year. (RELATED: Bret Baier: Twitter Censorship Of CBP Chief ‘Could Actually Move Some Votes’)

Pollster Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight currently gives Democrats a 77% chance of taking over the Senate, up 20 points from 57% just last month. The Real Clear Politics polling average in Arizona has challenger Mark Kelly leading Republican Sen. Martha McSalley by 3.5 points. In North Carolina, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis trails Cal Cunningham by 3.2 points. Theresa Greenfield leads Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst by 1.5 points, and though Maine’s Senate race is now considered a toss-up, challenger Sara Gideon has consistently led Republican Sen. Susan Collins in every poll.