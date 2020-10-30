Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Insane Halloween ‘Fun House’

Christina Aguilera definitely got everyone’s attention Friday she shared her insane Halloween-inspired “fun house” on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 39-year-old pop singer’s house was quite the sight in the clip she posted on social media as she gave fans a tour of her home with everything from pumpkin lined gates, skeletons and a large display from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” (RELATED: Adriana Lima Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Racy Vampire Costume For Halloween)

She captioned her post simply, “Welcome to my Fun House! Cribs: Halloween Edition.”

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Oct 29, 2020 at 8:29pm PDT

At one point, fans go from seeing the superstar’s home in daylight to nighttime and it truly looked like every inch of her place was covered in orange, purple, red and blue lights. (RELATED: Watch Adam Sandler In The Trailer For The New Netflix Movie ‘Hubie Halloween’)

There are even large colorful blow-up characters throughout the place that adds to the festive decor. There are quite a few references to the famed Disney movie featuring Jack Skellington, the pumpkin king and the rest of the crew from Halloweentown.

I think it would be fair to say that “The Voice” coach is a fan of the spooky season given all the detail to her Halloween “fun house.” And anyone who loves this time of the year is definitely going to love a tour of her place.