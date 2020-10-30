Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Has Coronavirus, Won’t Play Against Boston College

Clemson superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence has coronavirus.

The junior passer for the Tigers tweeted a statement Thursday night that he tested positive for the virus and was experiencing “relatively mild” symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s now out for the Saturday game against Boston College, but it’s not yet known if he’ll miss the Notre Dame game.

Another day in the world of sports, and coronavirus comes for another star athlete. First, Wisconsin star Graham Mertz got it, and now the likely first pick in the 2021 NFL draft has tested positive.

First and foremost, let’s all hope Lawrence bounces back as fast as possible. We all want to see him healthy.

Secondly, it’s going to be fascinating to see what happens if Lawrence isn’t able to play against the Fighting Irish.

It’s the most hyped ACC game for Clemson in years, and now, the Tigers might be without their best player and Heisman frontrunner.

If they lose, will the committee even count it against them if Lawrence is out? That’s the question that will be debated nonstop until we get some clarity on his status for the Nov. 7 matchup.

Statement from Dabo Swinney regarding Trevor Lawrence:https://t.co/PzqrugFjHF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2020

Welcome to college football in 2020!