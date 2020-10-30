CNN’s Poppy Harlow Says It’s ‘Clear’ That ‘There Would Be Fewer Fracking Jobs’ Under Biden

CNN’s Poppy Harlow said Friday it is “clear” that if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the 2020 election there would be fewer fracking jobs than if President Donald Trump wins a second term.

“Senator, let me ask you about fracking. It’s a big issue for your state, a job creator for your state. It’s not totally clear where Joe Biden stands on fracking. One thing that is clear is there would be fewer fracking jobs under a Biden administration than under another Trump administration,” Harlow asked Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

“You said in 2012 about fracking it’s a lot of jobs, it’s a lot of prosperity, though you did note the environmental and health concerns,” she continued. “I’m wondering if you’re concerned some of your constituents would lose their jobs under a Biden administration?”

Brown said despite the concerns of what a Biden presidency could mean for Ohio frackers, there aren’t as many fracking jobs as there were 8 years ago. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Have To Run To The Middle East’: Fracking Company Owner Says US Can Produce Own Energy)

“It’s a different place than a decade ago. This president has done nothing. He cares nothing about climate change. He ignores it, doesn’t buy the science and then does nothing about the jobs in energy in eastern Ohio. So things are worse than they were. No help to this president. We’ve obviously got to be more serious about climate issues.”

During the final presidential debate, Biden said if elected he would both “transition from the oil industry” while not banning fracking. Biden said he’d phase out the oil industry, but he rules out banning fracking. Trump responded that the former Vice President has said he supports banning the industry in the past.

“The fact of the matter is, he is flat lying,” Biden responded. “I have never said I oppose fracking.”

BIDEN: “I. have. never. said. I. oppose. fracking.” TRUMP: “You said it on tape!” BIDEN: “Show the tape!” pic.twitter.com/BvjAzHGtqs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 23, 2020

However, during the July, 2019 Democratic primary debate Biden said there’d be no place for fossil fuel, saying he’d make sure “it’s eliminated.”

Months later he said he would “be willing to sacrifice some of” the economic growth that has occurred in part due to gas and oil production.

Biden’s running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, also once said “there is no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.”