‘These People Are Truly Morons’: Donald Trump Jr Blasts CNN Over Rallies, Downplays Virus Deaths

Donald Trump Jr. said coronavirus deaths had fallen to an inconsequential number during an interview in which he blasted CNN Correspondent Sanjay Gupta.

President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. made the comments during an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News Thursday night. Trump Jr. reacted to a clip that host Laura Ingraham played in which CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta warned people against attending the president’s rallies.

“These people are truly morons,” Trump Jr. said. “They go after Scott Atlas because he is not an epidemiologist but Sanjay Gupta magically is.” (RELATED: ‘Masks Work? NO’: Twitter Removes Anti-Mask Tweet From Trump Coronavirus Adviser)

“Why aren’t they talking about deaths? The numbers almost nothing because we’ve gotten control and we understand how it works,” Trump Jr. said.

The U.S. reported 88,452 new coronavirus cases and 1,049 new coronavirus deaths Thursday as both figure continued to climb, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The European Union recently overtook the U.S. in new cases and deaths, according to The Financial Times.

“We are outperforming Europe in a positive way,” Trump Jr. added. “We’ve gotten ahold of it.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Introduce $47 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill)

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations also continued to climb, reaching 46,095 Thursday, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Utah hospitals have had to refer patients elsewhere and Gov. Gary Herbert said the state is close to enacting crisis standards of care, or rationed care, Deseret News reported Thursday.

Trump hired Dr. Scott Atlas, former chief of neuroradiology at the university’s medical center, as a top health adviser in August, according to The Associated Press. Gupta’s medical specialty is neurosurgery.

