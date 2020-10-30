‘It’s Really A Dark Sickness’: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Reveals Coronavirus Symptoms Were Something She’d ‘Never Experienced’ Before

Reality TV star Sadie Robertson called her coronavirus symptoms something she had “never experienced” before.
Robertson, who starred on “Duck Dynasty,” opened up about her experience Wednesday during her podcast “Whoa That’s Good.”
life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered. I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid. Going to be chatting with my mom and bella who also had covid on this Wednesday’s podcast.❤️ @whoathatsgoodpodcast
“I actually tested negative but I still didn’t feel good about it, and then Christian got a fever and I was like, ‘Oh no, here it comes,'” Robertson revealed on the podcast. “And sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID.”
Robertson’s first symptom was a terrible headache. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus While Pregnant)
“Like, a different kind of headache than I’ve ever had — it was like a migraine behind my eye,” she recalled. “Then I got the cough, my throat was so red and on fire. It was terrible.”
Robertson’s mom was the one who suggested she go to the hospital.
“Being so weak and so sick and throwing up as much as I was, I got very dehydrated,” she said. “At this point, when I was dehydrated, my chest pain had gotten really bad. I could barely talk and mom came over and was like, ‘You need to go to the hospital.'”
The “Duck Dynasty” star claimed the sickness gave her a “depression” that she had “never experienced.”
“All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before,” Robertson said. “I’m not going to lie, I cried a lot.”
“It’s really a dark sickness,” she said.