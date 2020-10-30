‘It’s Really A Dark Sickness’: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Reveals Coronavirus Symptoms Were Something She’d ‘Never Experienced’ Before

Reality TV star Sadie Robertson called her coronavirus symptoms something she had “never experienced” before.

Robertson, who starred on “Duck Dynasty,” opened up about her experience Wednesday during her podcast “Whoa That’s Good.”

“I actually tested negative but I still didn’t feel good about it, and then Christian got a fever and I was like, ‘Oh no, here it comes,'” Robertson revealed on the podcast. “And sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID.”

Robertson’s first symptom was a terrible headache. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus While Pregnant)

“Like, a different kind of headache than I’ve ever had — it was like a migraine behind my eye,” she recalled. “Then I got the cough, my throat was so red and on fire. It was terrible.”

Robertson’s mom was the one who suggested she go to the hospital.

“Being so weak and so sick and throwing up as much as I was, I got very dehydrated,” she said. “At this point, when I was dehydrated, my chest pain had gotten really bad. I could barely talk and mom came over and was like, ‘You need to go to the hospital.'”

The “Duck Dynasty” star claimed the sickness gave her a “depression” that she had “never experienced.”

“All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before,” Robertson said. “I’m not going to lie, I cried a lot.”

“It’s really a dark sickness,” she said.