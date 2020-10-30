Four Days Out — Here’s Where The Election Stands

With four days until Election Day, both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden head back to the Midwest, where they each have multiple campaign events planned throughout the weekend.

Trump is traveling Friday to Waterford Township, Michigan, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota, and has three separate rallies planned throughout the day. Minnesota is the only state of the three that he lost in 2016.

Biden will hold an event in Iowa Friday before traveling to Wisconsin and Minnesota as well, though the two are not expected to overlap.

Biden leads in Minnesota by 8.1 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. In Wisconsin and Michigan, he leads by 8.5 and 8.6 points, respectively. (RELATED: Biden Holds Widening Lead Over Trump In The Rust Belt)

In Pennsylvania, the third Rust Belt state that sealed Trump’s 2016 win and one likely tipping point state in 2020, according to some forecasts, Biden leads by 5.1 points. In Iowa, Biden and Trump are nearly tied, with the former vice president up by only 0.3 points.

The Democratic nominee is also ahead of Trump in Arizona, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, where he leads by three, two, 1.9 and 1.6 points, respectively.

After campaigning across Georgia Tuesday alongside the state’s two Democratic senatorial candidates, Biden remained in his home state of Delaware Wednesday and campaigned across Florida Thursday.

Trump held rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska Tuesday, and in Arizona Wednesday. On Thursday he campaigned in Florida and was supposed to hold a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but it was canceled due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for Monday.

Former President Barack Obama will join Biden in Michigan on Saturday, marking the first time the two campaign together this cycle. Trump is set to return to Pennsylvania tomorrow, where he will hold rallies in Reading and Butler.

Four days from Nov. 3, The Economist’s forecast gives Trump just a 5% chance at winning reelection, while FiveThirtyEight’s forecast gives the president a 10% chance.

Both forecasts have Democrats favored to flip the Senate and expand their majority in the House.

Though Biden is favored, more people have bet on Trump to win reelection, according to OddsChecker.

